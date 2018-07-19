Amdocs and Openet Settle Patent Dispute

ST. LOUIS and DUBLIN, Ireland, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Openet today announced that they have settled a patent infringement dispute in the United States Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. As part of the confidential settlement, Amdocs agreed to license certain patents to Openet.



Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.9 billion in fiscal 2017. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Openet provides software solutions and services to enable service providers to create new revenues from digital services and improve customer engagement. Our Digital Business Platform enables service providers to be more agile, innovative and enjoy a faster time to value.

We are all for open solutions that deliver value and benefits to our customers. We are against vendor lock-in and the vendor first, second and third approach that has been endemic in telecoms. We work with our customers to deliver innovative solutions that drive value and enable change.

Since its foundation in 1999, Openet has been at the forefront of telecoms software development and innovation. Our success is personified by the many long-term relationships it has fostered with the largest, most progressive, and demanding operators across the globe. For more information visit www.openet.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 filed on December 11, 2017 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 12 and May 21, 2018.

