RiskIQ Taps Growth Leader Dan Schoenbaum as President and Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the global leader in digital threat management, today announced the appointment of software industry veteran Dan Schoenbaum to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Schoenbaum's immediate focus will be growing revenue and to accelerate go-to-market efforts for RiskIQ, which build products that allow enterprises to efficiently understand their digital attack surface and mitigate cyber threats outside the firewall across their digital presence.



"Dan is a razor-sharp executive who thrives on solving business problems," said Lou Manousos, CEO, RiskIQ. "His intelligence, creativity, and experience growing security companies will be assets as we move toward increased growth and profitability. We welcome him to the executive team and look forward to him taking our company to the next level and capitalizing on our growth."

A seasoned growth expert, Schoenbaum brings more than 23 years of diverse executive management experience at high-growth software companies, having led marketing, research and development, product, and sales efforts toward successful IPOs, buy-side acquisitions, and over $5B in exits.

Prior to RiskIQ, Schoenbaum was the CEO of Cooladata, a big data behavioral analytics platform for web and mobile applications. He also served as CEO of Redbooth, a web-based workplace collaboration tool, where he grew the company from startup to Gartner "Cool Vendor" with over a million users worldwide. As the COO and Chief Business Development Officer for Tripwire, a leader in the enterprise security market, Schoenbaum acquired complementary technologies and helped take the company up-market to large enterprises, tripling revenues and eventually leading the company to a successful IPO filing and subsequent acquisition.

"I was immediately impressed by the caliber of the RiskIQ team and the potential for high-growth," said Schoenbaum. "My background with going to market with strategic security platforms aligns with RiskIQ perfectly. Thus far, RiskIQ's growth has been largely organic, but through the channel and strategic partners, that growth can become exponential."

Schoenbaum, who was also the Chairman of M&A and Strategy at Compuware, a billion-dollar enterprise software company and is credited with the creation of an $800M line of products at Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP for $4.6B), will join RiskIQ during a period of all-time high revenue and customer retention.

