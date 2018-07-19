4th Annual SuperWomen in Flash Presents Executive Insights on Diversity, Leadership in conjunction with Flash Memory Summit, Panel and Networking Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS), to be held August 7-9 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, announces its 4th annual "SuperWomen, Leadership and Flash" panel to promote and celebrate the success of diversity in the technology industry. Top female and male executives from Intel, IBM, WekaIO and Violin Systems will discuss gaining ground on diversity, skills for the next generation of the industry, and making an impact with leadership in diverse teams. The panel will take place on Tuesday, August 7, 3:45 – 5:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency, Cypress Room and is complimentary and open to all.



"This FMS event is an important vehicle for gathering and sharing the knowledge of industry. However, just as important is the diversity of thought that comes from our rich set of gender and nationalities," says Camberley Bates, Managing Director and Analyst for Evaluator Group. "The ultimate goal of SuperWomen is to expand the diversity and encourage more women to enter and succeed in our dynamic marketplace."

The "SuperWomen, Leadership and Flash" session presents an excellent opportunity to network, enjoy food and libations, and then explore the Flash Memory Summit exhibit hall to discover the latest advances in memory technology.

The panel of executives includes (alphabetical order):

Bina Hallman, VP Offering Management Executive, Storage Systems, IBM

Amber Hofmann, Intel Fellow and Director of Storage Interfaces in the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel

Mark Lewis, CEO Violin Systems

Barbary Murphy, VP of Marketing, WekaIO

Panel Moderator: Camberley Bates, Managing Director Evaluator Group

Registration for the session is encouraged at https://www.evaluatorgroup.com/super-women-flash and includes access to the Flash Memory Summit Exhibit and Open Sessions immediately following the event.

In further support of outstanding women leaders in technology, the winner of the inaugural SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award will be announced on Thursday, August 9 at the main session between 11- 12:45. The SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award honors a woman who has made unique and invaluable contributions to the success of memory technologies, serving as a role model to all who aspire to continued success.

Now in its 13th year, Flash Memory Summit is the world's largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and data storage industry. FMS features the latest technology trends, the most exciting products, and the broadest coverage in this rapidly expanding market. In 2017, FMS drew over 6,000 registrants and over 120 exhibitors. The 2018 event already projects significant growth. The conference also features marketing and market research tracks, and sessions sponsored by NVM Express®, SNIA, JEDEC, SCSI Trade Association, SD Card Association, UFSA, and the Fibre Channel Industry Association. Popular continuing features include an expert table session, performance testing results, and a VC Forum.

About Evaluator Group

Evaluator Group Inc. is dedicated to helping IT professionals and vendors create and implement strategies that make the most of the value of their IT infrastructure and digital information. Evaluator Group services deliver in-depth, unbiased analysis on storage architectures, infrastructures and management for IT professionals. Since 1997, Evaluator Group has provided services for thousands of end users and vendor professionals through product and market evaluations, competitive analysis and education. www.evaluatorgroup.com; follow us on Twitter @evaluator_group

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of Flash Memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.

