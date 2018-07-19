The Dixie Group to Broadcast Its 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Live on the Internet

DALTON, Ga., July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DXYN) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2018 Second Quarter Earnings conference call on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The Company will release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, before the market opens on August 2, 2018.



The live broadcast of The Dixie Group's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2018. A listen-only Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract, and Masland Hospitality brands.