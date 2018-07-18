Establishment Labs Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA), a global medical technology company focused on breast aesthetics and reconstruction technologies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,715,277 common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the common shares are being offered by Establishment Labs. In addition, Establishment Labs has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 557,291 additional common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Establishment Labs, are expected to be approximately $66.9 million, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares. Establishment Labs' common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ESTA" on July 19, 2018. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2018. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com and from Cowen and Company, LLC (c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717; telephone: 631-274-2806).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

