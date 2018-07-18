Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company")(NASDAQ:CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $60.0 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered by the Company.



The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CNST" on July 19, 2018. The offering is expected to close on July 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners for the offering, and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 18, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

