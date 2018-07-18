Market Overview

Insight Enterprises, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 1, 2018

Globe Newswire  
July 18, 2018
TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 prior to market open on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 and will also host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations. The company is changing its earnings process and going forward, all future earnings calls will be held prior to market open. The live webcast and replays of the conference call can be accessed online through the investor relations section of our website, insight.com, at: http://investor.insight.com/

About Insight  

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow.  Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F

Contact:       
Rosalind Berkley                                                                           
Investor relations                                                  
Tel. (480) 333-3420                                                   
Email: rberkley@insight.com 

