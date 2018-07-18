SHAREHOLDER ALERT – UNM HAIR GOGO MD MRCY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and May 2, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information about HAIR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-inc?wire=3.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018

Get additional information about MRCY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mercury-systems?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

