Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL) of the August 27, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL) of the August 27, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE securities between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/COOL

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

COOL@hbsslaw.com.

On June 25, 2018, an analyst accused PolarityTE and senior management of fraud and stock manipulation. The analyst called on the SEC to immediately halt trading in the Company shares before insiders can further damage investors.

This news drove the price of PolarityTE shares down $10.59, or about 27%, to close at $28.14 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the analyst's accusations which, if true, could constitute egregious violations of the securities laws," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PolarityTE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email COOL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.