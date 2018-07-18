Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to the September 17, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to the September 17, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. If you purchased or otherwise acquired National Beverage Corp. securities between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On June 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported the SEC asked for- and was refused- further information about certain metrics used in two National Beverage releases.

According to the Journal, the first was a May 4, 2017 release in which the Company's Chief Executive Officer wrote: "National Beverage employs methods that no other company does in this area – VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita) . . . . Unique to National Beverage is creating velocity per capita through proven velocity predictors. Retailers are amazed by these methods."

The second was a May 5, 2017 release describing a VPO calculator "flashing solid green numbers as we bring FY2017 to close."

This news drove the price of National Beverage shares down $9.75, or about 8.9%, to close at $100.19 on June 27, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants adequately informed investors about the so-called unique metrics," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

