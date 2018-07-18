Orchid Island Capital Announces July 2018 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

July 2018 Monthly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Estimated Book Value Per Share at June 30, 2018 of $7.86

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, including an estimated $0.33 per share of realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 0.5% total return on equity for the quarter, or 2.0% annualized

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2018

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2018. The dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid August 10, 2018 to holders of record on July 31, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of July 30, 2018.The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on August 15, 2018.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its stockholders. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of July 18, 2018, the Company had 52,034,596 shares outstanding. At March 31, 2018, the Company had 53,072,169 shares outstanding.

Estimated June 30, 2018 Book Value Per Share

The Company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2018 was $7.86. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2018, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $409.2 million with 52,034,596 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.03, which includes $0.33 per share of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.27 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Return on Equity

The Company's estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 0.5%, or 2.0% on an annualized basis. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company's stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.04 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.27 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.23 from March 31, 2018.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2018 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company's financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, are subject to review by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in Agency RMBS that are either traditional pass-through Agency RMBS or structured Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Jun 2018 Apr - Jun Weighted CPR 2018 CPR Percentage Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon (Months) in Jul) in Jul) Hybrid/ARM <3y reset $ 1,626 $ 1,718 0.05 % $ 105.63 3.95 % 200 0.01 % 0.01% 3y-5y reset 16,607 16,550 0.45 % 99.66 2.69 % 292 1.55 % 23.56% 5y-7y reset 8,280 8,133 0.22 % 98.23 2.33 % 301 0.68 % 0.79% Total Hybrid/ARM 26,513 26,401 0.72 % 99.58 2.66 % 289 1.18 % 15.00% Fixed Rate RMBS Fixed Rate CMO 522,654 542,656 14.71 % 103.83 4.39 % 310 4.83 % n/a Fixed Rate CMO Total 522,654 542,656 14.71 % 103.83 4.39 % 310 4.83 % n/a 15yr 3.5 3,114 3,163 0.09 % 101.60 3.50 % 124 0.34 % 18.07% 15yr 4.0 710,781 734,206 19.90 % 103.30 4.00 % 178 5.22 % 5.87% 15yr Total 713,895 737,369 19.99 % 103.29 4.00 % 178 5.20 % 6.03% 20yr 4.0 188,557 194,211 5.26 % 103.00 4.00 % 233 7.07 % 6.18% 20yr 4.5 19,865 20,818 0.56 % 104.80 4.50 % 239 6.81 % n/a 20yr Total 208,422 215,029 5.82 % 103.17 4.05 % 234 7.05 % 6.18% 30yr 4.0 441,674 452,611 12.27 % 102.48 4.00 % 234 7.08 % 6.22% 30yr 4.5 1,322,318 1,387,623 37.61 % 104.94 4.50 % 348 10.58 % 10.53% 30yr 5.0 173,055 186,021 5.03 % 107.49 5.00 % 357 3.61 % 19.97% 30yr Total 1,937,047 2,026,255 54.91 % 104.61 4.43 % 348 9.16 % 9.53% Total Fixed Rate RMBS 3,382,018 3,521,309 95.43 % 104.12 4.31 % 300 7.53 % 8.66% Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 754,928 116,181 3.15 % 15.39 3.83 % 280 12.72 % 12.24% Inverse Interest-Only Securities 245,659 25,705 0.70 % 10.46 3.57 % 309 10.70 % 11.75% Total Structured RMBS 1,000,587 141,886 3.85 % 14.18 3.79 % 285 12.22 % 12.12% Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,409,118 $ 3,689,596 100.00 % 4.28 % 299 8.55 % 9.76%





RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of June 30, 2018 As of June 30, 2018 Fannie Mae $ 2,164,714 58.7 % Whole Pool Assets $ 2,494,736 67.6 % Freddie Mac 1,519,420 41.2 % Non-Whole Pool Assets 1,194,860 32.4 % Ginnie Mae 5,462 0.1 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,689,596 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,689,596 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted % of Average Total Total Maturity Longest As of June 30, 2018 Borrowings Debt in Days Maturity RBC Capital Markets, LLC $ 463,215 13.4 % 53 9/28/2018 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 380,537 11.0 % 35 9/12/2018 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 348,774 10.1 % 40 8/14/2018 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 229,964 6.7 % 31 8/20/2018 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 222,976 6.5 % 16 7/16/2018 ICBC Financial Services LLC 198,184 5.7 % 65 9/14/2018 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 171,635 5.0 % 63 9/17/2018 ING Financial Markets LLC 166,530 4.8 % 40 9/7/2018 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 164,513 4.8 % 22 7/27/2018 Natixis, New York Branch 148,325 4.3 % 17 7/24/2018 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 131,599 3.8 % 3 7/3/2018 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 110,737 3.2 % 26 8/13/2018 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 104,561 3.0 % 54 9/18/2018 KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P 99,545 2.9 % 58 9/14/2018 FHLB-Cincinnati 88,394 2.6 % 2 7/2/2018 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 81,987 2.4 % 23 8/17/2018 South Street Securities, LLC 76,472 2.2 % 31 8/13/2018 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 60,841 1.8 % 9 7/11/2018 Goldman, Sachs & Co 51,489 1.5 % 41 8/10/2018 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 44,914 1.3 % 69 9/21/2018 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 44,036 1.3 % 12 7/12/2018 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated 37,936 1.1 % 24 7/30/2018 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 14,186 0.4 % 19 7/26/2018 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 8,504 0.2 % 76 9/14/2018 Total Borrowings $ 3,449,854 100.0 % 37 9/28/2018





RMBS Risk Measures ($ in thousands) Mortgage Assets Weighted Average Weighted Weighted Modeled Modeled Months Average Average Interest Interest To Next Lifetime Periodic Rate Rate Fair Coupon Reset Cap Cap Per Year Sensitivity Sensitivity Asset Category Value (if applicable) (if applicable) (if applicable) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) As of June 30, 2018 Adjustable Rate RMBS $ 1,718 1 10.05% 2.00% $ 7 $ (5 ) Hybrid Adjustable Rate RMBS 24,683 55 7.57% 2.00% 355 (371 ) Fixed Rate RMBS 2,978,653 n/a n/a n/a 59,468 (71,787 ) Fixed Rate CMO 542,656 n/a n/a n/a 2,474 (6,661 ) Total Pass-through RMBS 3,547,710 n/a n/a n/a 62,304 (78,824 ) Interest-Only Securities 116,181 n/a n/a n/a (13,353 ) 8,990 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 25,705 1 4.53% n/a 2,780 (3,316 ) Structured RMBS 141,886 n/a n/a n/a (10,573 ) 5,674 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,689,596 n/a n/a n/a $ 51,731 $ (73,150 ) Funding Hedges Modeled Modeled Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Balance(2) End Date (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts - Short Positions $ 1,475,000 Dec-2020 $ (18,438 ) $ 18,438 Treasury Futures Contracts - Short Positions 165,000 Sep-2018 (4,758 ) 3,927 Payer Swaps 1,010,000 Aug-2022 (10,705 ) 10,705 Payer Swaption 950,000 Oct-2028 (5,413 ) 18,985 Receiver Swaption 100,000 Feb-2024 1,352 (487 ) TBA Short Positions 400,000 n/a (11,160 ) 13,079 Total Hedges (49,122 ) 64,647 Grand Total $ 2,609 $ (8,503 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.62 at June 30, 2018. The notional contract value of the short position was $187.5 million.

