Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against TAL Education, Funko, and National Beverage, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of TAL Education Group, Funko Inc., and National Beverage Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26 2018 – June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, TAL made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that TAL failed to disclose: (1) that the company overstated its net income; (2) that the company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company's statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the TAL class action go to: http://bespc.com/tal / .

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Class Period: October 29, 2017 – June 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges the documents filed in connection with the company's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's profits and growth were not as positive as Funko represented; and (2) as a result, the company's statements in Funko's Registration Statement and Prospectus regarding Funko's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Funko class action go to: https://bespc.com/fnko/.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 – July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the company made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's sales claims and the supposed underlying proprietary techniques lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the National Beverage class action go to: https://bespc.com/national-beverage/ .



