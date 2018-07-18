Mueller Water Products Names Steven S. Heinrichs Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

ATLANTA, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Steven S. Heinrichs as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective August 8, 2018. Heinrichs will report to Mueller Water Products President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Hall.



"I am excited to welcome Steve to our team," said Hall. "He is a proven leader with extensive legal, compliance and corporate governance expertise, and will be an excellent addition to our management team. I look forward to working with him as he leads our legal team and provides legal guidance for the Company."

Heinrichs has practiced law for almost 25 years, with both private practice and in-house experience, including legal and strategic roles as general counsel of a publicly traded company. He joins the Company from Neenah, Inc., a leading global specialty materials company, where he served as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Prior to joining Neenah, Inc., Mr. Heinrichs held progressive leadership positions working across multiple industries. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia, a Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

