Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Awards Hillard Heintze a Five-Year Delivery Order for Workplace Violence Prevention

Chicago, Ill., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillard Heintze, one of the leading security risk management firms in the world specializing in threat and violence risk management, was awarded a delivery order to conduct specialized behavioral and protective intelligence/threat assessment interview training by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), a component of the U.S. Department of Defense.





The competitive award was made to Hillard Heintze through a General Services Administration Professional Services Schedule contract under Special Item Number 874-1 Integrated Consulting Services. Hillard Heintze will conduct this training to enhance NCIS' ability to gather relevant information required for analyzing and managing potential threats more effectively and efficiently. The firm's experts will provide instruction on how to conduct challenging interviews of individuals who may pose a threat of violence and/or a national security risk.

The training will involve real-time Interactive Behavioral Simulations®, a training model that has been used by the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Capitol Police, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as well as many of the country's leading corporations.

The five-year delivery order was awarded on May 31, 2018 after a competitive bidding process.

About Hillard Heintze

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management firms in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 500 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world's most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Based in the United States with corporate headquarters in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through five practices: Security Risk Management, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client + Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

