TransUnion Appoints Russell P. Fradin to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced today that Russell P. Fradin has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Fradin, 62, became an operating partner with private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Inc. (CD&R) in 2016, and in that capacity serves as Chairman of two portfolio companies: Capco, a business, digital and technology consulting services company for the financial services industry; and TRANZACT, which provides end-to-end customer acquisition solutions to the insurance sector. He is also currently lead independent director of Best Buy Co., Inc., and serves on the board of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.

"We're excited to add Russ to the TransUnion board of directors," said Jim Peck, CEO and President of TransUnion. "His deep experience in the digital, technology, financial services and insurance sectors is well aligned to our strategies – including our focus on innovation in data and technology solutions that fuel excellent experiences for consumers and our customers."

Prior to joining CD&R, Fradin served as President and CEO at SunGard Data Systems, from 2011 until the company's acquisition by FIS in 2015. He previously served as the Chairman and CEO of Aon Hewitt, a global leader in human resource solutions. During his tenure, Fradin oversaw the successful 2010 merger between Aon Consulting and Hewitt Associates, having been CEO of Hewitt since 2006. Additional former roles include CEO of the BISYS Group, and senior executive positions at Automatic Data Processing and McKinsey & Company. Fradin holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

