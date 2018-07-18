Syncora Holdings Ltd. Announces Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. ("Company") announced that at yesterday's Annual General meeting, shareholders elected the following three Directors of the Company standing for re-election to the Board of Directors: Michael P. Esposito, Jr., E. Grant Gibbons and Robert J. White to serve as Class III Directors to hold office until 2021.



Shareholders also supported the Board's recommendation and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent accountants and to the referral of the remuneration of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and the Company's amended and restated bye-laws, the Company also presented its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. These statements are available on the Company's website, www.syncora.com.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. Syncora Guarantee Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syncora Holdings Ltd.

