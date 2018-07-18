Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Webcast

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 after market close on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2018 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.



What: Date of Tesla Q2 2018 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast When: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com