BioScrip Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) ("BioScrip" or the "Company"), the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.



Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Deitsch, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date August 7, 2018 Time 9:00 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (877) 423-9820 International (201) 493-6749 Webcast (live and replay) http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/34800 or www.bioscrip.com

The online replay will be available within two hours of the call's completion in the Investor Relations section of BioScrip's web site at: www.bioscrip.com.

About BioScrip, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc. is the largest independent national provider of infusion and home care management solutions, with approximately 2,200 teammates and nearly 80 service locations across the U.S. BioScrip partners with physicians, hospital systems, payors, pharmaceutical manufacturers and skilled nursing facilities to provide patients access to post-acute care services. BioScrip operates with a commitment to bring customer-focused pharmacy and related healthcare infusion therapy services into the home or alternate-site setting. By collaborating with the full spectrum of healthcare professionals and the patient, BioScrip provides cost-effective care that is driven by clinical excellence, customer service, and values that promote positive outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for those it serves.

Investor Contacts:

Stephen Deitsch

Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

T: (720) 697-5200

stephen.deitsch@bioscrip.com

Kalle Ahl, CFA

The Equity Group

T: (212) 836-9614

kahl@equityny.com