UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FLKS, MD and MRCY

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018

Class Period: November 6, 2017 to June 12, 2018

Allegations: The Company overstated the viability and approval prospects for its product candidate FLX-787 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and as a result, Flex Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017

Allegations: The Company's business model was not sustainable; and Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections.

On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Allegations: Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

