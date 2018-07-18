UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of REPH, ANW, DB and QCOM

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 30, 2018

Class Period: July 31, 2017 to May 23, 2018

Allegations: the Company's lead product, IV meloxicam, lacked supporting clinical data to show sufficient clinical benefits to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; and as a result, Recro Pharma's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about REPH: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/recro-pharma-inc-2?wire=3 .

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 to June 4, 2018

Allegations: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: March 20, 2017 to March 30, 2018

Allegations: Deutsche Bank made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about DB: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to March 12, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.



Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com