The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 20th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ADT Inc. (ADT)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the July 20, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased ADT Inc. ("ADT" or the "Company") (NYSE:ADT) securities issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). ADT investors have until July 20, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On March 15, 2018, ADT announced poor fourth-quarter 2017 financial results, stating, in relevant part, that "diluted earnings per share was $(0.06) versus $(0.07) in the same period last year" when excluding special items. On this news, ADT's share price fell $1.28, or more than 12%, to close at $8.93 per share, on March 15, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADT's Registration Statement made material misrepresentations and omissions by failing to disclose historical metrics integral to appraising ADT "key value drivers"; (2) ADT's discussion of risk factors did not mention or adequately describe the risk posed by the already occurring 75% increase in year-over-year losses, the other complete yet undisclosed materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, the omission of historically critical metrics, and the likely and consequently materially adverse effects on ADT's future results, share price, and prospects; (3) defendants' failure to disclose then-complete materially negative 4Q and FY 2017 results and trends, and ADT's dependence on the Trump tax cut to meet even the extreme low end of its 2017 estimate ranges, much less the likely material effects they would have on ADT's share price, rendered false and misleading the Registration Statement's many references to known risks that "if" occurring "might" or "could" affect ADT; and (4) as a result, ADT's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of ADT you may move the Court no later than July 20, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

