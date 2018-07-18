Chief Keef and Icons of American Music Hologram Tour Kicks Off in London

Los Angeles, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram USA Inc. has announced the Chief Keef and Icons of American Music Tour. The 90-minute hologram experience, hosted by hip hop renegade Chief Keef's billionaire label boss, Alki David, launches at London's famous Hammersmith Eventim Apollo theater on August 31st and September 1st before heading to Chicago to start a nationwide tour of the U.S. Chief Keef will beam in live to the shows to deliver his message of peace and anti-violence, despite having been banned from entering the UK. and the city of Chicago.



Chief Keef in the hologram show Chief Keef and the Icons of American Music, which kicks off at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on August 31st and September 1st, 2018.









Featuring deceased icons of American music from the 1930's to today, resurrected with the only life like high definition hologram technology, made famous by bringing Tupac Shakur back to Coachella and Michael Jackson back to the Billboard Awards. The show will surprise Chief Keef fans as he presents his musical influences, including the jazz and R&B he heard as a kid, right up to the impact of Shakur, Biggie Smalls, and Gangsta Rap. Among many others, NWA and Snoop Dogg make appearances in the show.

The tour is sponsored by Swissx, which will make CBD oil infused chocolates available at the theater aiming to take the audience to a whole new level of immersive intensity. Swissx CBD oil is the leader in great tasting, powerful, legal highs--with no THC content, and the purest product available. (More info at Swissx.com.)

Chief Keef and Alki David first began collaborating on the production of the long awaited double album Bang 3, and faced down Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police chief of Chicago together when they shut down a Keef's hologram peace concert--an act the Washington Post called an egregious violation of Constitutional free speech rights. Now, David has completed production of one of Keef's most ambitious albums yet, the autobiographical concept album The Cozart, which wil release simultaneously with the tour debut. The first single, Chi-raq is a stunning ode to Keef's mother and granmother in Chicago. The ballad sees the rapper to the piano, a musical departure that will delight and shock fans.

"London is a great place for fans to appreciate the magic of this hip hop hologram musical," said Alki David, CEO of Hologram USA and Cheif Keef's label FilmOn Music. "We've advanced everything that can be done in the new medium of hologram shows. Anything you think you know about them--we've surpassed it. And you'll see Chief Keef at the peak of his powers, both as a performer and a creator."

Alki David produced the documentary Straight from the Streets in 2000, featuring early interviews and performances by Snoop Dogg, NWA, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and politician Maxine Waters. Since then he and his companies created an entire network devoted to Battle Rap and worked with artists such as Bone Thugs n Harmony, Akon, George Clinton, Chaka Khan, the estates of Billie Holiday, Whitney Houston, Jackie Wilson, Bernie Mac and many more.

The Chief Keef Icons of American Music Hologram Tour will travel to Chicago, Illinois after the London dates, kicking off a multi city tour with stops in New York City, Foxwoods, CT, New Orleans, Las Vegas and more to be announced. The tour will culminate in an open ended run at the Hologram USA Theater, the only permanent hologram-powered theater in the U.S., on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Hologram USA has partnered with the Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, the House of Dior, Disney/ABC, Anheuser Busch and the Universal Music Group to create hologram events all over the world, including using live telepresence to "beam" Jimmy Kimmel, Florida Georgia Line, The Band Perry, Jack Black, Julian Assange and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Info:

What: Chief Keef and Icons of American Music Hologram Tour

When: August 31 and September 1, 2018 7 PM

Where: Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, UK

Tickets: Purchase at HologramUSA.com From £ 40 to £ 170

Sponsor: Swissx CBD Oil

For photos, video clips, interviews and access to the premiere contact: Owen Phillips owen@hologramusa.com 310-383-4991

About Hologram USA Networks:

Hologram USA Networks Inc. is a fast growing group of interrelated digital media companies which produces hologram, virtual reality, 360 and premium Hollywood content globally with an over-the-top ("OTT") audience of more than 100 million monthly unique users, who consume live and on-demand movies and television, music videos, audio content and social television programming. HUSA was founded by media entrepreneur Alkiviades (Alki) David in 2007 and launched its streaming video site in the United Kingdom in 2009 and in the United States in 2010. HUSA manages its worldwide business its headquarters located in Hollywood, California. For more information, please visit http://www.hologramusa.com/





Attachment

Owen Phillips Hologram USA Networks 3103834991 owentphillips@gmail.com