Holiday Island Holdings Acquisition Candidate Medical Clinic 1 to Run 24/7 Medical Air Ambulance Services

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC:HIHI) - a development stage company operating in the land development business -released the news today that a national air ambulance services company will provide around the clock medical emergency services to Holiday Island and the nearby community.

AIR EVAC EMS has signed a 5 year lease to house a crew in the Holiday Island Medical Clinic1 - next to the Heliport - to provide 24/7 on site air ambulance services to Holiday Island and the nearby community starting early August, 2018.



Gene Thompson - CEO and chief strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, "We are pleased to make this announcement as it is extremely meaningful to the residents and visitors of Holiday Island and the nearby community in medical emergencies. Also, this development adds value to our acquisition pursuits of Medical Clinics 1, Clinic 11 and the Heliport."



"The Clinics consist of 16,000 square feet on 3 acres, including the Heliport. The acquisition costs is $1.5 million USD, and the annual ROI is approximately 8.2 %."



The company raised enough capital through a Private Investment Fund based in Atlanta to fully acquire Clinic 1 and the Heliport. With the additional capital raised the board will have a meeting immediately to begin the Buyback program.



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for regular press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com.



About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC:HIHI) :



Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and dominate local retail, commercial, and residential markets.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .



HIHI Contact:



Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman

Phone: (479) 244-6047

Email: sgenethompson@gmail.com

Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com