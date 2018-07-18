UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATEN, UNM and FPI

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2016 to January 30, 2018

Allegations: A10 made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; A10's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition, which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee; and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about ATEN: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/a10-networks?wire=3.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 to May 2, 2018

Allegations: The Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3 .

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

Class Period: May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018

Allegations: Farmland artificially increased its revenues by marking loans to related party tenants; as a result of the foregoing, Farmland's Class Period revenues were overstated; and as a result, Farmland's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about FPI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/farmland-partners-inc?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com