The Richard Rendina Story on How LLS Gala Co-Chairs Got Inspired after Seeing their Friend Cured

Jupiter, Florida, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick and Carissa Coniglio have been co-chairs of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Gala night for more than seven years. The couples involvement with the cause is personal. It started when a close friend who was diagnosed with cancer, was cured thanks to the treatment he received with help from LLS.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is one of the largest charitable organizations that helps patients with Leukemia, Lymphoma and Hodgkin's disease access treatments.

The society organizes black tie events and receives a donation from well-wishers who can vote for a man or woman of the year. Each dollar donated serves as a single vote. The candidate that raises the highest amount of money is named man or woman of the year.

For Nick and Carissa Coniglio their involvement with LLS started seven years ago when they were invited to attend a black-tie event organized by the society. Hosting the event on that night was their close friend Richard Rendina. He narrated to the participants at the event how he had struggled with Hodgkin's disease.

It is on that day that the couple made their resolve to support their friend. Now Rendina is cured thanks to the assistance he received from LLS. Nick and Carissa Coniglio were inspired to be part of the organization after witnessing their close friend win his battle with cancer. They have since been part of LLS committee and often take part to co-chair the organization's annual gala.

"Since we became part of the LLS family through the survival of a close friend, we have been passionate supporters and feel incredibly honored to chair this year's gala," said Nicholas before the black-tie event held earlier in 2018.

According to Richard Rendina, a friend of the couple, a cancer survivor and a passionate supporter of the organization LLS has played a big role in coordinating resources that have assisted cancer patients and their families.

"The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the leading source of free, highly specialized blood cancer information, education, and support for patients, survivors, families and healthcare professionals. I know from personal experience how important this can be to those who are experiencing a cancer diagnosis," says Richard of Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Rendina Family foundation.

The 2017 LLS gala event raised more than $700,000. Nick and Carissa Coniglio are looking forward to assisting the organizations for as long as they can. "Our mission is to find a cure for Leukemia-Lymphoma, and to create a better quality of life for our patients as they go through treatment."

