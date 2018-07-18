King & Spalding's New York Office Adds Corporate Partner Timothy Fesenmyer

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Timothy Fesenmyer has joined as a partner in the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group in the New York office. Fesenmyer will focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate representation for the firm's public and private company clients.



Fesenmyer has advised on U.S. and cross-border deals, managing all aspects of public and private transactions, including negotiating mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and reorganizations, as well as advising on joint ventures and complex commercial arrangements. He also has counseled clients on public-company reporting obligations, stockholder and compliance matters, initial public offerings, and other corporate governance issues.

His clients span a variety of industries, including consumer products, financial services, telecommunications, food and beverage, energy, insurance, retail and technology. He joins the firm from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"Tim's nearly 20 years of experience at the heart of New York public company mergers and acquisitions has enabled him to develop outstanding skills and relationships," said Jim Woolery, head of the firm's M&A and Corporate Governance practices. "His deep background in the space will greatly enhance our growing bench in New York to serve our clients around the world."

Fesenmyer received his B.A. from Miami University, his M.P.A. from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

"I'm very pleased to be joining King & Spalding—a premier global firm with tremendous growth momentum, an unwavering commitment to client service and a deep group of corporate and finance practitioners," Fesenmyer said. "I look forward to collaborating with a talented group of lawyers and tapping into the firm's platform to serve clients' needs."

Six partners and five counsel have joined King & Spalding's New York office this summer. Intellectual property partners Gerald Flattmann and Evan Diamond joined the firm last week and real estate finance partners Erik Andersen, Elizabeth Gable and Jared Zaben began at the firm last month.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,000 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Contact:

Luis Mocete

+ 1 212 827 4008

lmocete@kslaw.com