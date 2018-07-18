'Impressions in the Sand': New Photo Exhibit by Nancy Breakstone – Opening Reception July 25

WESTPORT, Conn., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nancy Breakstone today shared details about her latest photography exhibit, "Impressions in the Sand," opening this month in Danbury, Conn. Breakstone, a Westport resident, will showcase her work as part of the Accessible Art Project, a series of solo art exhibits, produced by the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut.

Shot in Costa Rica, "Impressions in the Sand" captures the intimate relationship between the ocean and the beach. Breakstone explains "My photographs show the natural art created by the receding tide of the Pacific Ocean on a volcanic beach. The ocean is the artist. The sand is its canvas. As the tide recedes it pulls these images out of the sand, and I shoot them. All natural. They are shown exactly as I saw them."

"These photographs show things people have never seen before," Breakstone adds. "They are both realistic and abstract, but people are amazed to discover they are all sand."

A self-professed water woman, Breakstone has spent more than 50 years on the water, including the last nine years teaching Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP). So far this year, she has been in 20 major juried shows, winning two Second Place awards in photography.

Her shows include the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan, Conn.; Barrett Art Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Limner Gallery in Hudson, N.Y. and the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts. In 2017, she had a one-woman show at the Gallery at Grain Surfboards in Amagansett, N.Y. Breakstone's images are featured in private collections across the U.S. from Martha's Vineyard to Maui, as well internationally in Rome and Sydney, Australia.

She is a member of the Silvermine Guild of Artists and an exhibiting artist at the Rowayton Arts Center. Her work was published in the April issue of The Woven Tale Press.

The opening reception for "Impressions in the Sand" will take place Wednesday, July 25 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Pour Me Coffee & Wine Café, 274 Main Street in Danbury. The exhibit will run until Friday, September 14.

To see more of her work, visit http://nancybreakstonephotography.com or email info@NancyBreakstonePhotography.com.

Media Contact: Katie Achille kate@devonpr.com