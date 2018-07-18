CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PPG and TAL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 19, 2018, PPG issued a press release disclosing it had received a report concerning possible violations of its accounting policies and the identification of approximately $1.4 million of expenses that should have been accrued in the first quarter. Then on May 10, 2018, PPG announced that certain previously issued financial statements could no longer be relied upon. As part of the investigation, the Company also determined that "certain improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of the Company's former vice president and controller," whose employment was terminated.

To learn more about the PPG class action go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ppg?wire=3.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 - June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

According to the complaint, the Company overstated its net income; the Company's net income was deteriorating; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters website published a report alleging that TAL has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least the fiscal year 2016. On this news, shares of TAL Education fell from a close of $45.65 on June 12, 2018, to a close of $38.74 on June 15, 2018.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/tal-education-group?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com