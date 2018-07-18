Tabula Rasa Healthcare to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company optimizing medication safety, will release its second quarter 2018 operating results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after market close, on the investor relations section of TRHC's website at ir.trhc.com with a conference call hosted by Chairman and CEO, Calvin Knowlton, Ph.D., President, Orsula Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams to follow at 6:00 p.m. ET.



Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5099721 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC's website (ir.trhc.com) and an audio file of the call will also be archived and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.trhc.com. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 14, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, and referencing participant code 5099721.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit: www.TRHC.com.

Contact:

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0500

tabularasa@westwicke.com

Media

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

215-870-0829