Updated Guide Makes Learning the Basics of E-Discovery Easier

Portland, OR, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the release of the updated Basics of E-Discovery Guide . Originally released in the fall of 2015, the Basics Guide has been viewed more than 100,000 times, adopted by many legal professionals as a go-to resource for learning the fundamentals of e-discovery. The updated version is over 100 pages of easy-to-read learning materials, including:

Content updates based on the FRCP Amendments and subsequent case law

Videos for each chapter of the guide from expert e-discovery practitioners

Updated links to newer in-depth educational resources, including checklists, white papers, infographics, and e-books

"Since the Basics of E-Discovery Guide was released almost three years ago, the world of e-discovery has evolved and now this great resource, which has been read and downloaded thousands of times, has been updated to bring it up to date, said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro. "The Basics Guide continues to be an approachable and informative resource for anyone interested in learning more about e-discovery."

The Basics of E-Discovery guide is available for view online and in a downloadable PDF format; the topics covered include: E-Discovery Process, Information Governance, Data Preservation, Legal Hold, Early Case Assessment, Data Collection, Review, Predictive Coding & AI, and E-Discovery Software.

