Lyft Vice President Managing Payments and Financial Infrastructure To Deliver Keynote Address Mobile Payments Conference 2018

CHICAGO, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashwin Raj is vice president at Lyft, managing its payments, fraud, identity and financial infrastructure, core elements within the company's ecosystem that create best-in-class experiences for both consumers and drivers.

On Thursday August 23, 2018 at 4:00 PM, Raj will deliver a keynote presentation in Chicago at the 2018 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC), titled, "Payments and the Transformation of Transportation and the Gig Industry." The Mobile Payments Conference is taking place August 22 – 24, 2018 at the Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront in Chicago, IL. See the updated agenda and speaker list.

"The Mobile Payments Conference's primary function is to educate," said MPC Executive Director, Marla Ellerman. "Ashwin Raj is recognized worldwide for his extensive track record and pioneering innovations. We can all learn from what Ashwin has to say and we are honored to have his participation."

Attendees are offered exclusive content that explore industry-specific challenges and solutions during the many interactive sessions delivered from executives leading the world's most recognizable and innovative brands.

Prior to Lyft, Raj served as GM of Amazon Pay and transformed from a set of discrete and localized solutions into a unified and profitable multi-billion-dollar platform and brand available on and off-Amazon. This involved consolidating legacy businesses and platforms, remodeling functions such as sales, self-service, account management, solutions architecture and customer support, driving growth through innovation and redefining the customer segment.

MPC keynote presentations and breakout sessions provide insight from a diverse group of executives, industry analysts, government regulators and other thought leaders. Conference agenda topics will include mobile payments, digital wallet, blockchain, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, machine learning, artificial intelligence and more. This year marks the twelfth Mobile Payments Conference produced by Mobile Marketing & Technology.

