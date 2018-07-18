NightFood(NGTF) Completes Scientific Advisory Board; Ice Cream on Track for 2018 Launch

Tarrytown, NY , July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime snacking category, announced today that Lauren Broch, Ph.D, M.S. has been added to the NightFood Scientific Advisory Board.



Broch is an active member of the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine, chairing the training program committee and is certified in behavioral sleep medicine and a diplomate of sleep disorders medicine. She served nine years as Director of Education and Training at the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Weill Cornell Medical College.

In addition to her extensive sleep background, Broch also holds a Masters of Science in Human Nutrition. This multidisciplinary background, with depth of knowledge and expertise in both nutrition and sleep, is viewed by management as a tremendous asset for current and future product development.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to make a difference in an area that's a significant problem for so many people," commented Dr. Broch. "While I recommend everybody limit evening snacking, it is unrealistic to expect over two hundred million Americans to suddenly stop eating before bed. Better nighttime snack options can have a positive impact on health and sleep."

"We're developing a truly unique ice cream that delivers a better snacking experience, and a better sleep experience to the consumer," explained Jim Christensen. "There are specific nutritional elements that Dr. Broch is focusing on to help us best execute our mission."

Christensen, former Vice President of Ice Cream Sales for Unilever, was recently brought on by the Company to oversee development, manufacturing, and distribution of the NightFood ice cream line.

The Company has engaged OffWhite Co. to handle packaging and branding. OffWhite conceptualized the NightFood Cravemonster, and the "Don't Have a Snaccident™" tagline. Other OffWhite clients past and present include Chobani, Muuna cottage cheese, and Maple Hill Creamery.

"We've been getting calls and E-mails from excited consumers and investors asking about the ice cream," commented NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "This is a product 100% intended for mass retail rollout over an 18 month period. Online sales will also be available, allowing everybody to try the ice cream regardless of location, but this is a retail rollout, and we expect it to be a game-changer."

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTC:NGTF), operates both NightFood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

NightFood, Inc., "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most "compelling and category changing" trends for 2017 and beyond.

Currently, consumer's most popular choices are cookies, chips, ice cream, and candy. These options are generally understood to be unhealthy, and often contain ingredients and nutritional profiles that can impair sleep quality. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary, to exploit legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name "Half-Baked". As the legal landscape around CBD and cannabis related products continues to change and evolve, MJ Munchies will continue to explore, identify, and capitalize on opportunities clearly defined as legal. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

