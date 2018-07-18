HMS Holdings Corp. To Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) today announced it will report second quarter 2018 financial and operating results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET on Friday, August 3, 2018. Supplemental financial information, including the press release and investor presentation, will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations site at http://investor.hms.com.



WHO: William Lucia, Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Sherman, CFO WHEN: Friday, August 3, 2018 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET HOW: Individuals may access the webcast at http://investor.hms.com/events.cfm or listen to the call at (877) 303-7208. International participants may listen to the call at (224) 357-2389 REPLAY: The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at: http://investor.hms.com/events.cfm

HMS is a leading provider of cost containment solutions in the U.S. healthcare marketplace. Using innovative technology as well as extensive data services and powerful analytics, the Company delivers coordination of benefits, payment integrity, and total population management solutions (including care management, consumer engagement and risk analytics) to help customers recover improper payments; prevent future innacurate payments; reduce fraud, waste and abuse; effectively engage their members and better manage the care they receive; and achieve regulatory compliance. The Company serves commercial health plans, state government agencies, federal programs, at-risk providers, pharmacy benefit managers and employers.

