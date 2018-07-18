John Rice, CEO of Sigma Labs, Inc. Joins Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" Podcast

PHOENIX, July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptick Newswire, today announced interview of John Rice, CEO of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) on Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" podcast with Everett Jolly.



"Sigma is a technology commercialization company that is expert in making In-Process-Quality-Assurance equipment and software for 3-D Metal printing machines," said Jolly. "What makes your product important in the market?"

"Our product is important to the market because when you manufacture parts with a 3-D metal machine, you are building a large metal sculpture," noted Rice. "In order to know if you have built a really good sculpture, you need excellent in process quality assurance to know that the newly minted metal in that part has the required specifications and quality."

"What is the market space for a company like yours?" asked Jolly.

"As you may know the 3-D market is creating all kinds of parts with a variety of materials with sales over $10 billion a year and growing, it is expected to be a little more than double that by 2022," continued Rice. "Sigma's future in 2018-9 could include acquisitions, though there is no assurance of that. Since we believe that our technology will obsolete much of the costly post process inspection now required for 3D metal parts, we aspire to provide new cheaper and faster digital post process inspection tools to complement and increase the cost savings made possible by Sigma's In-Process-Quality-Assurance suite.

