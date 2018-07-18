Generac Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products, today announced plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Generac management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 1768097.



The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.



Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 1768097. The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.



About Generac



Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of a wide range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. As a leader in power equipment serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's power products are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

