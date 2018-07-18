NOKIA: Globe Telecom partners with Nuage Networks from Nokia to bring cloud-native business services to the Philippines

Press Release

Globe Telecom partners with Nuage Networks from Nokia to bring cloud-native business services to the Philippines

Globe launches new SD-WAN service to enterprise and small and medium sized business (SMB) market in the Philippines

Nuage Networks from Nokia providing its Virtualized Network Services (VNS) SD-WAN solution

First integrated cloud-native SD-WAN deployment offered across the Philippines

18 July 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Globe Telecom of the Philippines has partnered with Nuage Networks from Nokia to provide a nationwide SD-WAN service to both large enterprise customers and SMBs. The Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) SD-WAN solution automates branch site connectivity to help Globe Telecom's customers create a single, secure cloud environment across multiple sites and access technologies.

Having invested substantially to build out connectivity in the Philippines, Globe is leveraging on its enhanced network connectivity to deliver cloud-based business services across the country. Evolving from the IP-VPN services of the past, which often took months to deploy, the Nuage Networks VNS solution leverages any kind of network connectivity, including mobile. This makes it especially suited to challenging geographies such as the Philippines, an archipelago with over 7,100 islands.

With the Nuage Networks VNS, Globe will differentiate itself by adding automation, improved flexibility, application-aware routing and per-application security, while offering a managed, self-service VPN portal to its customers. The Globe SD-WAN business service will enable enterprise customers to quickly and securely connect branch employees with central cloud-based applications and services, nationwide.

Gil B. Genio, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Globe Telecom, said: "We are excited to partner with Nuage Networks to bring the first fully operationalized SD-WAN service to the Philippines. The policy-driven automation will simplify our operations and enable us to cost-effectively expand our service footprint. The Globe SD-WAN service will enable our business customers to fully leverage the power of the cloud to connect with their customers and grow their businesses right across the country."

Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "Globe Telecom is leading in delivering cloud-native business services to the enterprise market in the Philippines. Our technology provides a flexible and open SD-WAN infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for Globe to deliver the business services that allow enterprises to move to the cloud with the agility and visibility they need."

