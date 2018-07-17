Kane Biotech Announces Closing of Loan Transaction

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (OTCQB:KNBIF), (the "Corporation" or "Kane Biotech") today announced that it has received a loan (the "Loan") in the amount of $500,000 from Individual Investment Corporation, an arm's length third-party lender (the "Lender"). The Loan bears interest at 12% per annum and is repayable after six months. The Corporation has also paid a one-time document review fee of $10,000 to the Lender as additional consideration for the provision of the Loan to the Corporation.

The Loan has been guaranteed by Richard Renaud, the father of Philip Renaud, the Chairman and a significant shareholder of the Corporation. It is anticipated that the Loan will be repaid in six months (the "Maturity Date") following the receipt of certain milestone payments and increased royalties from its licence agreements. The Loan may be extended for an additional two month period following the Maturity Date upon payment of $4,000 to the Lender. As consideration for guaranteeing the Loan, Richard Renaud has been issued 3,500,000 share purchase warrants of the Corporation (the "Warrants"), each of which entitles Mr. Renaud to purchase one common share of capital stock of the Corporation ("Common Share") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the Warrants. The Warrants and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof, are restricted from transfer for a period of four months in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Loan for general working capital to continue its operations.

The closing of the Loan transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.

The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (75 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "KNBIF".

