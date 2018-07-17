Hancock Whitney reports second quarter 2018 EPS of $.82

Results include $15.8 million, or $.14 per share after tax, impact from nonoperating items

GULFPORT, Miss., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $71.2 million, or $.82 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to $72.5 million, or $.83 EPS in the first quarter of 2018 and $52.3 million, or $.60 EPS, in the second quarter of 2017. The second quarter of 2018 included $15.8 million ($.14 per share after-tax impact) of nonoperating items. The first quarter of 2018 included $7.0 million ($.07 per share impact) of nonoperating items and the second quarter of 2017 included nonoperating items of $10.6 million ($.08 per share impact).

Highlights of the company's second quarter 2018 results (compared to first quarter 2018):

Effective May 25th our name changed to Hancock Whitney Corporation and Hancock Whitney Bank; new ticker "HWC"

Net income decreased $1.3 million, or 2% linked-quarter; excluding nonoperating items, earnings increased $5.4 million, or 7%

Second quarter included $15.8 million of nonoperating items related to the brand consolidation project, the Capital One trust and asset management purchase, the restructuring of a portion of our BOLI investments, and other miscellaneous items

Operating leverage increased approximately $4 million linked-quarter; revenue up $7.5 million, operating expense up $3.7 million

Efficiency ratio improved 11 bps to 57.4%

Return on average assets (ROA) declined 4 bps to 1.04%; excluding nonoperating items, ROA increased 5 bps to 1.22%

NIM increased 3 bps to 3.40%

Criticized loans declined $187 million or 17% LQ; $115 million energy, $72 million nonenergy

"Results for the second quarter reflected continued improvement in operating EPS, ROA, efficiency ratio and ROTCE," said John M. Hairston, President & CEO. "We are pleased to report progress towards attaining our Corporate Strategic Objectives (CSOs), along with notable linked quarter improvement in credit metrics, as criticized and nonaccrual loans trended positively for both energy and nonenergy. As we begin the second half of 2018 operating with a new name, logo and ticker, we remain relentlessly focused on achieving our CSOs, maintaining credit performance and being opportunistic with our capital, all with the primary focus of achieving our stated targets."

Loans

Total loans at June 30, 2018 were $19.4 billion, up approximately $278 million, or 1%, linked-quarter. Net loan growth during the quarter continues to be diversified across the regions and also in areas identified as part of the company's revenue-generating initiatives.

Average loans totaled $19.2 billion for the second quarter of 2018, up $165 million, or 1%, linked-quarter.

Energy

At June 30, 2018, loans to the energy industry totaled $985 million, or 5.1% of total loans. The energy portfolio declined $69 million linked-quarter, and is comprised of credits to both the exploration and production (E&P) sector and the support and services sectors. Payoffs and paydowns of $137 million and charge-offs of $5.0 million were partially offset by $73 million in fundings. During the second quarter there were $6.9 million in recoveries on energy credits.

Higher oil prices are helpful in the recovery of credits impacted by the energy cycle, however, we believe the key to resolution of many of those credits, especially in support services, is stabilization of prices over the longer term. Management continues to estimate that net charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate up to $95 million over the duration of the cycle, of which approximately $79 million has been taken to-date.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2018 were $22.2 billion, down $250 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2018. Average deposits for the second quarter of 2018 were $22.1 billion, up $58 million, or less than 1%, linked-quarter.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) totaled $8.2 billion at June 30, 2018, down $64 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2018. DDAs comprised 37% of total period-end deposits at June 30, 2018.

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $7.7 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018, down $347 million, or 4%, from March 31, 2018. Time deposits of $3.5 billion were up $414 million, or 13%, while interest-bearing public fund deposits decreased $253 million, or 8%, to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $416.5 million at June 30, 2018, down $51.8 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, total nonperforming loans decreased approximately $47.5 million, while foreclosed and surplus real estate (ORE) and other foreclosed assets decreased approximately $4.3 million. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 2.15% at June 30, 2018, down 30 bps from March 31, 2018.

The total allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $214.5 million at June 30, 2018, up $3.8 million from March 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2018, up 1 bp from 1.10% at March 31, 2018. The allowance for credits in the energy portfolio totaled $59.0 million, or 6.0% of energy loans, at June 30, 2018, as compared to $62.6 million, or 5.9% of energy loans, at March 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $5.1 million, or 0.11% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2018, down from $12.2 million, or 0.26% of average total loans in the first quarter of 2018. Included in the total were $5.0 million of charge-offs related to energy credits in the second quarter of 2018, offset by energy-related recoveries of $6.9 million.

During the second quarter of 2018, the company recorded a total provision for loan losses of $8.9 million, down from $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the second quarter of 2018 was $215.6 million, up $6.0 million from the first quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily related to the impact of the March 2018 rate hike and interest activity on nonaccrual loans.

Average earning assets were $25.4 billion for the second quarter of 2018, up $285 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2018. The net interest margin (TE) was 3.40% for the second quarter of 2018, up 3 bps from the first quarter of 2018. The increase in the margin includes 2 bps of positive impact from interest recoveries on nonaccrual loans this quarter versus 3 bps negative impact of interest reversals last quarter, a 5 bps negative impact from the sale of HFC, and a 3 bps positive impact from the March 2018 rate hike.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $68.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, up $2.6 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2018 included a loss on the sale of the consumer finance company (HFC) of $1.1 million.

Service charges on deposits totaled $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, down $0.5 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2018. Bank card and ATM fees totaled $15.5 million, up $1 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2018.

Trust fees totaled $11.7 million, up $0.3 million, or 3% linked-quarter. On July 13, 2018, the transaction to purchase Capital One's trust and asset management business was completed. Beginning in the third quarter of 2018 we expect to add approximately $6 million per quarter in trust fees related to this acquisition.

Investment and annuity income and insurance fees totaled $6.3 million, up $0.1 million, or 2%, linked-quarter. Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, up $0.6 million, or 17%, linked-quarter. Other noninterest income, excluding nonoperating items, totaled $10.5 million, down $0.1 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $184.4 million, up $13.6 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2018. Included in the second quarter total was $15.8 million of nonoperating expense related to the brand consolidation project ($9.8 million), the Capital One trust and asset management purchase ($1.5 million), the restructuring of a portion of our bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) investments ($3.2 million), and other miscellaneous items ($1.3 million). There was $5.9 million of nonoperating expense in the first quarter of 2018 related to the sale of HFC, the Capital One trust and asset management transaction, the brand consolidation project, and a one-time all hands bonus. Excluding nonoperating items, operating expense for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $168.6 million, up $3.7 million, or 2% linked-quarter.

Expenses associated with the consumer finance company (HFC) totaled $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. HFC was sold on March 9, 2018. The discussion below excludes nonoperating items.

Total personnel expense was $96.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, up $0.5 million, or less than 1%, from the first quarter of 2018. Adjusting for HFC, personnel expense was up $1.8 million mainly related to annual merit increases and incentives.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, up $0.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2018. After adjusting for HFC, occupancy and equipment was up $1.1 million, partly related to annual insurance renewals.

Amortization of intangibles totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, down $0.3 million or 5% linked-quarter. Gains on ORE dispositions exceeded ORE expense by $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net ORE expense of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Other operating expense totaled $51.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, up $3.1 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2018. After adjusting for HFC, other operating expense was up $4.0 million. The linked quarter increase was mainly related to revenue-generating initiatives such as a $1.0 million increase in expense related to new digital offerings, an increase of $0.7 million in professional services, a $0.6 million increase in regulatory and franchise expense related to growth, and increase of $0.9 million in business development expense.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 18%. Management expects the tax rate in the third quarter of 2018 to approximate 18%. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common shareholders' equity at June 30, 2018 totaled $2.9 billion, virtually unchanged from first quarter 2018. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 7.76%, down 4 bps from March 31, 2018. The decline is mainly related to the growth in assets during the second quarter. Additional capital ratios are included in the financial tables.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 211,547 $ 205,664 $ 199,717 $ 417,211 $ 381,408 Net interest income (TE) (a) 215,628 209,627 208,281 425,255 398,270 Provision for loan losses 8,891 12,253 14,951 21,144 30,942 Noninterest income 68,832 66,252 67,487 135,084 130,978 Noninterest expense 184,402 170,791 183,470 355,193 347,012 Income tax expense 15,909 16,397 16,516 32,306 33,151 Net income $ 71,177 $ 72,475 $ 52,267 $ 143,652 $ 101,281 Earnings excluding nonoperating items Net income $ 71,177 $ 72,475 $ 52,267 $ 143,652 $ 101,281 Nonoperating items, net of income tax benefit 12,486 5,782 6,902 18,268 8,274 Operating earnings $ 83,663 $ 78,257 $ 59,169 $ 161,920 $ 109,555 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 19,370,917 $ 19,092,504 $ 18,473,841 $ 19,370,917 $ 18,473,841 Securities 6,113,873 5,930,076 5,668,836 6,113,873 5,668,836 Earning assets 25,625,047 25,105,948 24,295,892 25,625,047 24,295,892 Total assets 27,925,447 27,297,337 26,630,569 27,925,447 26,630,569 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,165,796 8,230,060 7,887,867 8,165,796 7,887,867 Total deposits 22,235,338 22,485,722 21,442,815 22,235,338 21,442,815 Common shareholders' equity 2,929,555 2,896,038 2,813,962 2,929,555 2,813,962 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 19,193,234 $ 19,028,490 $ 18,369,446 $ 19,111,318 $ 17,839,191 Securities (b) 6,032,058 5,897,290 5,241,735 5,965,046 5,140,075 Earning assets 25,391,025 25,106,283 24,338,130 25,249,441 23,558,398 Total assets 27,485,052 27,237,077 26,526,253 27,361,750 25,646,268 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,149,521 7,951,121 7,769,932 8,050,870 7,616,945 Total deposits 22,101,474 22,043,419 20,932,561 22,072,608 20,094,864 Common shareholders' equity 2,908,997 2,872,813 2,786,566 2,891,005 2,759,975 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.60 $ 1.65 $ 1.17 Cash dividends per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.48 0.48 Book value per share (period-end) 34.33 33.96 33.21 34.33 33.21 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 24.66 24.22 23.27 24.66 23.27 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 85,483 85,423 84,867 85,451 84,755 Period-end number of shares 85,335 85,285 84,738 85,335 84,738 Market data High sales price $ 53.60 $ 56.40 $ 52.94 $ 56.40 $ 52.94 Low sales price 45.76 49.48 42.70 45.76 41.71 Period-end closing price 46.65 51.70 49.00 46.65 49.00 Trading volume 35,727 35,459 39,035 71,186 84,154 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.08 % 0.79 % 1.06 % 0.80 % Return on average common equity 9.81 % 10.23 % 7.52 % 10.02 % 7.40 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.72 % 14.41 % 10.69 % 14.06 % 10.31 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.76 % 7.80 % 7.65 % 7.76 % 7.65 % Net interest margin (TE) (d) 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.43 % 3.39 % 3.40 % Average loan/deposit ratio 86.84 % 86.32 % 87.76 % 86.58 % 88.77 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.20 % 1.11 % 1.20 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 % 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 53.35 % 46.37 % 63.92 % 53.35 % 63.92 % Select performance measures excluding nonoperating items Operating earnings per share - diluted (d) $ 0.96 $ 0.90 $ 0.68 $ 1.86 $ 1.26 % Return on average assets - operating 1.22 % 1.17 % 0.89 % 1.19 % 0.86 % Return on average common equity - operating 11.54 % 11.05 % 8.52 % 11.29 % 8.00 % Return on average tangible common equity - operating 16.12 % 15.56 % 12.11 % 15.85 % 11.15 % Efficiency ratio (e) 57.40 % 57.51 % 60.59 % 57.45 % 60.86 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) - operating 24.20 % 24.33 % 24.47 % 24.26 % 24.12 % FTE headcount 3,780 3,775 4,162 3,780 4,162

(a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 35% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

(b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(d) Refer to Appendix A for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

(e) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 211,547 $ 205,664 $ 208,047 $ 202,857 $ 199,717 Net interest income (TE) (a) 215,628 209,627 216,996 211,436 208,281 Provision for loan losses 8,891 12,253 14,986 13,040 14,951 Noninterest income 68,832 66,252 69,688 67,115 67,487 Noninterest expense 184,402 170,791 168,063 177,616 183,470 Income tax expense 15,909 16,397 39,237 20,414 16,516 Net income $ 71,177 $ 72,475 $ 55,449 $ 58,902 $ 52,267 Earnings excluding nonoperating items Net income $ 71,177 $ 72,475 $ 55,449 $ 58,902 $ 52,267 Nonoperating items, net of income tax benefit 12,486 5,782 — 7,405 6,902 Income tax resulting from re-measurement of deferred tax asset — — 19,520 — — Operating earnings $ 83,663 $ 78,257 $ 74,969 $ 66,307 $ 59,169 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 19,370,917 $ 19,092,504 $ 19,004,163 $ 18,786,285 $ 18,473,841 Securities 6,113,873 5,930,076 5,888,380 5,624,552 5,668,836 Earning assets 25,625,047 25,105,948 25,024,792 24,545,798 24,295,892 Total assets 27,925,447 27,297,337 27,336,086 26,816,755 26,630,569 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,165,796 8,230,060 8,307,497 7,896,384 7,887,867 Total deposits 22,235,338 22,485,722 22,253,202 21,533,859 21,442,815 Common shareholders' equity 2,929,555 2,896,038 2,884,949 2,863,275 2,813,962 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 19,193,234 $ 19,028,490 $ 18,839,537 $ 18,591,219 $ 18,369,446 Securities (b) 6,032,058 5,897,290 5,801,451 5,679,841 5,241,735 Earning assets 25,391,025 25,106,283 24,812,676 24,487,426 24,338,130 Total assets 27,485,052 27,237,077 26,973,507 26,677,573 26,526,253 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,149,521 7,951,121 8,095,563 7,775,913 7,769,932 Total deposits 22,101,474 22,043,419 21,762,757 21,349,818 20,932,561 Common shareholders' equity 2,908,997 2,872,813 2,867,475 2,838,517 2,786,566 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 Cash dividends per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 Book value per share (period-end) 34.33 33.96 33.86 33.78 33.21 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 24.66 24.22 24.05 23.92 23.27 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 85,483 85,423 85,303 84,980 84,867 Period-end number of shares 85,335 85,285 85,200 84,767 84,738 Market data High sales price $ 53.60 $ 56.40 $ 53.35 $ 50.40 $ 52.94 Low sales price 45.76 49.48 46.18 41.05 42.70 Period-end closing price 46.65 51.70 49.50 48.45 49.00 Trading volume 35,727 35,459 29,308 33,243 39,035 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.08 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.79 % Return on average common equity 9.81 % 10.23 % 7.67 % 8.23 % 7.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.72 % 14.41 % 10.81 % 11.68 % 10.69 % Tangible common equity ratio (c) 7.76 % 7.80 % 7.73 % 7.80 % 7.65 % Net interest margin (TE) (d) 3.40 % 3.37 % 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.43 % Average loan/deposit ratio 86.84 % 86.32 % 86.57 % 87.08 % 87.76 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.11 % 0.26 % 0.44 % 0.25 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 53.35 % 46.37 % 54.18 % 56.45 % 63.92 % Select performance measures excluding nonoperating items Operating earnings per share - diluted (d) $ 0.96 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 Return on average assets - operating 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.10 % 0.99 % 0.89 % Return on average common equity - operating 11.54 % 11.05 % 10.37 % 9.27 % 8.52 % Return on average tangible common equity - operating 16.12 % 15.56 % 14.62 % 13.14 % 12.11 % Efficiency ratio (e) 57.40 % 57.51 % 56.57 % 57.50 % 60.59 % Noninterest income as a percent of total revenue (TE) - operating 24.20 % 24.33 % 24.31 % 24.09 % 24.47 % FTE headcount 3,780 3,775 3,887 3,979 4,162

(a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, and 35% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

(b) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(c) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(d) Refer to Appendix A for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

(e) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.

