Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Mercury Systems (MRCY) to the September 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to the September 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/MRCY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

MRCY@hbsslaw.com.

During early February 2018, Mercury's Chief Financial Officer abruptly left his position with the Company.

Shortly afterwards, on April 24, 2018, Mercury reported disappointing operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2018. During the earnings conference call with analysts that day, the new CFO explained in part that (1) during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2018 Mercury Systems' day sales outstanding ("DSOs") increased disproportionately to revenues, and (2) the Company's free cash flow deteriorated from the year earlier period.

This news drove the price of Mercury shares down $8.02, or about 18.7%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018.

"We're focused on investors' losses, the reasons for the former CFO's departure, possibly suspicious insider sales, and the extent to which Defendants' pre- April 24th statements may have misled Mercury investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

