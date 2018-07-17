Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group Enhances Management Team

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced several promotions within the Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group, the leading provider of specialized insurance products for the sports, entertainment and travel industries.



Under the newly solidified management structure, three veteran members of Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group have been promoted. Sean T. Curtin, President of the Specialty Group, has assumed the additional role of Chief Underwriting Officer – Contingency, Brendon T. Bruner has been named Chief Underwriting Officer – Disability, and Philip Hall has been named Head of Reinsurance for Specialty and will remain the Managing Director of Specialty Group's London Operations.

"These promotions reflect the deep bench of talent within the Specialty Group. Sean, Brendon and Philip have been long-time valuable contributors to our success, and in these new positions, they will be instrumental to achieving our long-term strategic goals," said Matthew C. Overlan, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group. "I am proud to work alongside this team of accomplished leaders who, along with our Chairman William F. Hubbard, will ensure the execution of the many significant opportunities ahead."

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "AA- (Very Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings, "A++ (Superior)" from A.M. Best, and "AA- (Very Strong)" from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "AA- (Very Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2017. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Specialty Group, a member of Tokio Marine HCC, is the leading provider of specialized insurance products for the sports, entertainment and travel industries. Specialty Group provides an unmatched portfolio of products including, but not limited to, event cancellation, high limit disability, kidnap and ransom, weather, travel and event liability. Specialty Group covers major sports and entertainment events, professional athletes and entertainers, and other unique assets. For more information, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Sean Curtin, President

Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group

781-994-6225