Civeo Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2018 earnings conference call for Friday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). During the call, Civeo will discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which will be released before the market opens on Friday, July 27, 2018.



By Phone: Dial 800-239-9838 inside the U.S. or 323-794-2551 internationally and ask for the Civeo call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A replay will be available through August 3 by dialing 844-512-2921 inside the U.S. or 412-317-6671 internationally and using the conference ID 7673058#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Civeo's Investor Relations website at www.civeo.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available after the call.

ABOUT CIVEO

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for housing hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides catering, facility management, water systems and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 30 lodges and villages in operation in Canada and Australia, with an aggregate of approximately 32,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

