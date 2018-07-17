ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced its participation in the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference on August 8, 2018. Michael Larsen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at 10:40 a.m. EDT. This event will be webcast live and will be available at www.itw.com or by clicking the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff114/itw/. An audio replay will be available on ITW's Investor Relations website at www.itw.com.



About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

