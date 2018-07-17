Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ:PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 prior to the market open on Monday, July 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1059 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 7, 2018 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 452042.
|Contacts:
|Craig G. Blunden
|Donavon P. Ternes
|Chairman and
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|Chief Executive Officer
|and Chief Financial Officer