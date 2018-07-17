Big Screen Entertainment Names Stephen Eckelberry New Chairman

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) today announced that Stephen Eckelberry has been appointed Chairman of the Board.



He succeeds Dr. Jimmy Jiang who will spend more time focusing on creating film funds, but is continuing as a Director and Financial Consultant/Treasurer of Big Screen Entertainment Group.

Eckelberry, who steps up from President of Big Screen Pictures, said, "I'm excited to help guide the vision for BSEG's future, which encompasses all possible avenues for successful growth."

Kimberley Kates, CEO of BSEG, said, "Stephen is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic partnerships and to align Big Screen with New Media trends in content and IP creation, distribution and new alliances."

The company's new chairman has over 35 years of experience in virtually every aspect of filmmaking working as an Editor, Director, Writer, Producer and Post-Supervisor. Most recently, Eckelberry has been completing production on the epic WW2, Chinese action film, UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT for the US and international markets.

"It's a good time to add another voice to the leadership team of Big Screen," added Dr. Jimmy Jiang. "Stephen has been working with Kimberley and myself for the last three years and I'm confident he will build on our success to grow the company further."

ABOUT BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT - Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG) is an entertainment company with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, education, digital distribution and Global sales.

