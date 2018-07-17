Tabula Rasa HealthCare Hosts Inaugural PACE Executive Director Advisory Meeting

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC) held its annual advisory panel meeting of PACE directors June 21 – 22, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA and at Company headquarters in Moorestown, NJ.



PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly), is a federal program benefiting individuals 55 and older who are nursing home eligible. PACE includes 240 centers in 31 states serving a growing number of eligible Medicare and Medicaid participants. The goal of the program is to keep participants living in their own homes while receiving quality care.

The purpose of the two-day advisory panel was for PACE directors to provide insights to help TRHC prepare for changes in the PACE and healthcare environments; identify areas of service enhancement and establish subsequent priorities. TRHC also shared the science and practice methodology behind the services provided.

Keynote speakers for the Welcome Dinner were Jonathan Miller, DMin, TRHC Chief Culture Officer, who shared the virtues of "Establishing and Sustaining Corporate Culture", and Jan Berger, MD, MJ. President and CEO Health Intelligence Partners, who spoke on "Re-engaging Trust in Healthcare: The Challenges and Opportunities", which set the theme for the meetings and discussions that followed.

The next day, TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, kicked-off the education sessions, followed by executives and staff from TRHC and its subsidiary PACE services and consulting companies, CareKinesis and Capstone Performance Solutions. Topics included, Developing an Opioid Strategy,: Overview and Executing on Performance Improvement Initiatives, and Total Quality Management and Performance Improvement Programs.

Feedback from participants highlighted the opportunity to meet in-person with Company team members responsible for implementing the technology and services in their organizations. "Pharmacogenomics is a fascinating area of medicine, and I was thoroughly impressed with the amount of knowledge the clinical staff provided us. It's important to PACE so we can avoid adverse drug events and reduce our costs in many ways," offered a participant in the Post Survey. Another one said, "Very intrigued by medication safety analytics and how this will affect our approach to medicine in the future."

Participants also valued learning best practices from each other in multiple sessions offered by PACE Directors entitled ‘This works for me.' "It was great to hear from other PACE centers on what has driven results for them," wrote a participant in the Post Survey. Another stated, "It was great to network with other PACE staff members to discuss our everyday challenges. The information shared by other providers was priceless. The presentations were great, too."

The panel plans to meet annually.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About CareKinesis

CareKinesis partners with healthcare organizations to provide personalized medication therapy management and pharmacy services for high-risk populations. The results are enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. CareKinesis delivers individually customized medication services using unique robotic technology and a proprietary web-based electronic medication management and reporting platform, EireneRx™. It is the first, national PACE-specific pharmacy and the market leader. For more information, please visit www.carekinesis.com.

About Capstone Performance Systems

Capstone Performance Systems specializes in helping healthcare organizations adjust processes and systems to capture timely, complete and accurate data. Expert staff deliver training in documentation and diagnosis coding; analyze data collection and submission processes; and deliver meaningful analytics for understanding the complexities of Medicare risk adjustment. Its Peak Health Plan Management Services line performs back-office functions for PACE organizations, including acting as a Third Party Administrator (TPA) to manage claims from healthcare providers. Capstone is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare company. For more information, visit www.capstoneperformancesystems.com.

