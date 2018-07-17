Armanino Brings Unique Human Resources Solutions to the Accounting & Finance Show LA

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., announced today that Armanino partner Jennifer McCabe will be speaking at the Accounting & Finance Show LA 2018 on July 26 at 10 a.m. at the LA Convention Center. As one of the first industry leaders to add human resources and payroll services to an accounting firm, Jennifer will be presenting on how firms can use HR and payroll solutions to add value for clients by improving cash flow, compliance and work flow.



"Armanino has seen a lot of success with introducing clients to our human resources and payroll services offerings, which complement our outsourced finance and accounting solutions," said McCabe, who leads the firm's HR and payroll services practice. "We created an end-to-end back office that allows clients to focus on their business and creates value by addressing pain points when it comes to compliance and protecting their organizations."

Armanino's HR and payroll services team advises clients on every issue that matters to their business, including payroll management, health and retirement benefits, labor compliance and risk management, executive recruiting and hiring, employee onboarding/offboarding and handbooks.

For more information on how to register for free to attend the Accounting & Finance Show LA 2018, please visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/accounting-finance-show-LA/index.stm

To learn more about Armanino's HR and payroll solutions, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/consulting/outsourced-finance-and-accounting/outsourcing-human-resources/

