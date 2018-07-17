Industry leader Todd Eckler to spearhead US Growth

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IntelligenceBank announced that Digital Asset Management industry veteran, Todd Eckler, will join the management team as GM of Sales to lead IntelligenceBank's new sales growth in the US market.



Over the past four years, IntelligenceBank has grown rapidly in the North American market, attracting several high-profile clients such as; KFC, Kubota, Hertz, Carlsberg, Baptist Health, and Two Roads Hospitality. Todd joins the team to continue this momentum.

Todd is a 25-year veteran of and pioneer in the digital asset management industry. He has held the roles of CRO, President, and VP Technology at top DAM and Creative Services companies. This involved leading the sales, consulting and delivery of some of the largest DAM and Creative Operations Software deployments in use today.

According to Todd, "IntelligenceBank brings a powerful new approach to solving challenges in the creative and marketing space. I have seen many industry changes over the last 25 years, but it has never been more exciting than right now. I'm thrilled to join a passionate team that is innovating and writing the next chapter in MarTech."

Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank added, "Our unique approach to solving the challenges of content marketing management and creative operations have led to great results so far, and we are excited to have Todd come on board to continue to drive this momentum. Todd is an experienced, passionate advocate of the benefits of smart marketing software, and we look forward to his contribution."

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is a smart content management platform, that enables you to create seamless processes around the creation, management, distribution and reporting of marketing content and creative operations. With offices in the US, Australia and Canada, IntelligenceBank works with over 400 customers in 55 markets around the world.

http://www.intelligencebank.com

Contact Rob Weisz, VP of Marketing, IntelligenceBank, +1 855 241 0150