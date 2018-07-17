Starburst and 451 Research Hosting Presto Webinar on July 18

Online Session to Review Presto Development Trends, New Data Architectures and Deployments



BOSTON, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starburst, the Presto company, today announced it is co-hosting a webinar with 451 Research titled "Separating Query from Storage in BI and Analytics: The Presto Story." The online session will take place at 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 18. BI and Big Data veterans Matt Aslett, Research Director at 451 Research, and Justin Borgman, CEO at Starburst, will host, covering industry trends, real use case scenarios, and answering questions about the open source Presto query engine. For more details and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2m1YFtY.

"The idea that information has to be stored in a data warehouse in order to be analyzed is becoming outdated," said Borgman. "This webinar will explain how Presto is able to query anything anywhere, and how companies including Airbnb, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, and Uber are benefiting from the analytic agility Presto provides."

"We are seeing increasing interest in Presto among our clients looking to gain insight from their data, whether it be in Hadoop, S3 or a traditional RDBMS," said Aslett. "Justin and I hope to demystify Presto for those looking for the ability to run SQL queries on their data no matter where it resides by reviewing the state of the technology, real world production case studies and new data architectures enabled by Presto."

