The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases List of Presenting Companies at the 2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

WASHINGTON, DC, July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization for the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, today released the initial slate of presenting companies at the 2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Organized by ARM and the UC San Diego Health Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, the event will be held October 3-5 in La Jolla, California. Company presentations will take place on October 3rd and 4th during the program's Partnering Forum.





This year's event is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees, including senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering companies worldwide, large pharma and biotech, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient foundations and disease philanthropies, life science media and more.



The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Partnering Forum features presentations by 60+ leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies.



The initial slate of 2018 presenting companies includes: Abeona Therapeutics; Adaptimmune; Adverum Biotechnologies; Aegle Therapeutics; Agilis Biotherapeutics; AGTC; American Gene Technologies; Athersys; AVROBIO; bluebird bio; BlueRock Therapeutics; B-MoGen Biotechnologies; Caladrius Biosciences; Capricor Therapeutics; Caribou Biosciences; CARISMA Therapeutics; Celixir; Cell Medica; Cells for Cells; Cynata Therapeutics; DiscGenics; Fibrocell; Flexion Therapeutics; Frequency Therapeutics; FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics; Healios; Histogenics; Homology Medicines; Iovance Biotherapeutics; Krystal Biotech; LogicBio Therapeutics; Longeveron; Lysogene; MaxCyte; MeiraGTx; Mesoblast; MiMedx; Miromatrix; MolMed; Mustang Bio; Nightstar Therapeutics; Nohla Therapeutics; Orbsen Therapeutics; Orchard Therapeutics; Organovo; PDC*line Pharma; Precision BioSciences; Regenerative Patch Technologies; Regenerex; ReNeuron; Sangamo Therapeutics; SCM Lifescience; Semma Therapeutics; Sentien Biotechnologies; Sigilon Therapeutics; StemBioSys; Synpromics; Terumo BCT; TxCell; Unicyte; Vericel; ViaCyte; Vivet Therapeutics; and Zelluna Immunotherapy.



Additional event details will be updated regularly on the conference website – www.meetingonthemesa.com. Registration is complimentary for investors and credentialed members of the media.



