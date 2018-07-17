McGlinchey Stafford Expands Into Tennessee, Opens New Nashville Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced the firm's expansion into Tennessee with the opening of a new office in Nashville. This office is the firm's fourteenth nationwide, and represents the continued, significant growth of the firm's service offerings to corporate clients nationally and across the Southeast. Nashville is the seventh new office opened by the firm in the last nine years.



Serving McGlinchey Stafford's clients from the Nashville office is an initial team of seasoned attorneys experienced in appellate law, class action defense, commercial litigation, consumer financial services litigation, insurance defense and coverage, and products liability litigation: Shaun K. Ramey, who recently joined McGlinchey Stafford as a Member; Member John T. Rouse, who also practices in McGlinchey Stafford's Jackson, Mississippi office; and Associate Jessica B. Spade, who assists clients from both the Nashville and Birmingham, Alabama offices.

"We are excited to become a part of the vibrant Nashville business community, and look forward to serving regional businesses and our national clients from our Tennessee location," said Rudy Aguilar, Managing Member of McGlinchey Stafford. "Our entry into the Nashville market allows us to provide local support for longstanding, key clients in Tennessee, as well to strategically broaden our reach in this region."

Ramey joined McGlinchey Stafford with nearly 20 years of experience as a litigator. "Shaun is a seasoned and important addition to our nationwide Commercial Litigation team," said Anthony Rollo, Chair of the firm's Commercial Litigation Group. "He is widely recognized for helping corporate clients strategically resolve disputes and achieve their business goals, and we are fortunate to have him as a cornerstone for our new Tennessee business."

"I am thrilled to be part of McGlinchey Stafford and to participate in the firm's continued growth. Our Nashville team is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead, and better serving our clients through the firm's presence in Tennessee," said Ramey.

McGlinchey Stafford's Nashville office focuses on representing clients in all areas of litigation and commercial practice, mirroring the firm's existing capabilities in its other offices. The Nashville team members, whose backgrounds are described below, work closely with McGlinchey Stafford's national practice group attorneys in other offices to provide clients with a full range of comprehensive legal counsel while delivering exceptional service:

Shaun K. Ramey, Member.

Resident in the firm's Nashville office, Ramey represents clients in a broad variety of litigation and is licensed and handles client matters in Tennessee, as well as Alabama and Florida. Among other areas, Ramey has extensive experience representing clients in financial services litigation, including individual and class action suits alleging fraud, breach of contract, and violations of consumer protection statutes. Ramey is a frequent industry speaker on mortgage litigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and other cutting-edge banking industry topics. He has extensive injunction trial experience, with a broad background in unfair competition, trademark infringement, and business partnership disputes, and involving experience representing corporations, insurers, and manufacturers in lawsuits and arbitrations involving product defects, construction defects, mold exposure, and termite damage. Ramey received his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2000 and his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1996.

John T. Rouse, Member.

Rouse works in the firm's Nashville and Jackson, Mississippi offices, and is licensed and represents clients in their matters in Tennessee and Mississippi. A substantial portion of his practice focuses on handling complex civil litigation filed against financial institutions, domestic and foreign product manufacturers, automotive finance and insurance companies, and national insurance companies. Rouse has extensive experience handling matters for banks, mortgage lenders, and mortgage servicers surrounding federal and state consumer protection laws. He also has significant experience handling complex general litigation for automobile, aircraft, marine engine, and heavy equipment manufacturers, as well as airlines and trucking companies, involving product defects, product designs, breach of warranty, wrongful death, contract, finance, insurance, and default issues. Rouse received his J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2004, his M.B.A. in Marketing and Management Information Systems from the University of Mississippi in 2001, and his B.B.A. in Computer Information Systems from Delta State University in 1999.

Jessica B. Spade, Associate.

Spade works in the firm's Nashville and Birmingham, Alabama offices, and is licensed and represents clients in their matters in Tennessee and Alabama. Spade's practice primarily involves commercial litigation and consumer financial services litigation. Additionally, she has experience in the areas of insurance defense litigation, personal injury, premises liability, and products liability. Spade received her J.D., cum laude, from the Samford University Cumberland School of Law in 2015, and her Masters in Hispanic Studies (2011) and B.A. in International Trade/Spanish (2009), both from Auburn University.

ABOUT MCGLINCHEY STAFFORD

McGlinchey Stafford is a law firm providing innovative legal counsel to business clients nationwide. Guiding clients wherever business and law intersect, McGlinchey Stafford's 170 attorneys are based in 14 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about McGlinchey Stafford, visit www.mcglinchey.com.

